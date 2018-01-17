Story and photos by Gregg McQueen #metoo, say some visitors to Rikers Island. A new report details sexual abuse by correction officers during unlawful strip searches, as well as other troublesome visiting conditions. In the report from advocacy group Jails Action Coalition (JAC), visitors also cited verbal abuse by Department of Correction (DOC) officers, long wait times and an unwelcoming visiting environment. The coalition includes formerly incarcerated and currently incarcerated people as well as their family members and others “working to promote human rights, dignity and safety for people in New York City jails,” as described by the group. The report noted that guests have said the officers are “disrespect[ful] and rude” and foster “a very cold experience,” making visitors feel like inmates themselves. “Visits continue to be discouraging, challenging and traumatizing for those visiting their friends and family incarcerated on Rikers,” said JAC advocate Laura Fettig. Compiled through interviews and surveys during the past year with about 100 visitors using the Q100 bus in Queens to visit the jail complex, the JAC report was unveiled during a meeting of the Board of Corrections in lower Manhattan on January 9. After furnishing board members with a copy of the report, JAC members and other advocates described its contents during the public comment section at the meeting. Though DOC policy prohibits correction officers from conducting strip searches of visitors, Fettig said visitors have reported being forced to strip down to their undergarments and even expose body parts, and have been inappropriately touched. Fettig read testimony on behalf of Kamilah Newton, who visited her child’s father while he was detained at Rikers. “Correction officers have verbally violated me, threatening to put their hand in my vagina,” wrote Newton. “They’ve gone as far as to expose my breast in an open space to search me. I shouldn’t have to give up my rights just to visit someone.” At least 45 women have filed lawsuits against the DOC, accusing officers of strip-searching them, the report said. “It goes without saying that this needs to be looked into,” said Alex Abell, a criminal justice advocate with the Urban Justice Center. Fettig said that many Rikers visitors are unaware that strip searches are against DOC policy. “They think what’s happening is perfectly allowed, and that’s a big part of the problem,” she said. Advocates voiced concern that abusive treatment could prevent New Yorkers from visiting loved ones on Rikers, as jail visits have been shown to decrease rates of recidivism. “My dad felt so traumatized by the process that he decided he wasn’t going to come back to visit Rikers Island again,” said Umar Ali, an advocate with Urban Justice Center, who said he first visited a cousin at Rikers with his father at age 16. Candie Hailey-Johnson, who spent three years on Rikers, said her sister, a member of the U.S. Air Force, was told by a DOC officer that the “Air Force is for p-ssies” when she came for a Rikers visit. “After she got searched and came to me, she was hysterical crying. This was supposed to be a special moment,” said Hailey-Johnson. “My sister serves the country, and [DOC officers] serve the city, so for them to belittle her career was terrible,” she added. Miguel Medrano, a jail services advocate with Brooklyn Defender Services, said visitors are not sufficiently warned in advance to avoid wearing items that would set off metal detectors, which leads to an increased number of body searches. “The dress code varies from one facility to another one, and depending on the officer’s mood. It is very irrational and inconsistent on each visit,” remarked Midrano, who said that some searches require visitors to unzip pants and reveal undergarments, and can be “extremely degrading.” Peter Thorne, a spokesperson for the DOC, said that the 100 people JAC surveyed represented a small sample size, as Rikers averaged 1,028 visitors per day during the first three months of the current fiscal year. “The Department has taken steps to ensure that all visitors are treated with respect, and we have made it easier for visitors to file complaints and have installed cameras in the search areas for greater transparency,” Thorne said. “We take all visitor complaints seriously.” The DOC has said that visitor searches are essential to preventing guests from bringing contraband inside. In the 2017 fiscal year, 882 weapons were confiscated during these searches, up sharply from 194 in 2016. Also, officers found contraband drugs on 732 visitors in 2017, up from 364 in 2016, according to DOC. However, advocates suggested that the DOC is so focused on preventing contraband that it is overlooking potential misbehavior by officers. “The constant refrain that we need to protect staff and visitors who bring in contraband thwarts positive change,” wrote JAC member Liz Mayers, in testimony read by Hailey-Johnson. Fettig said she hoped that the attention currently being paid to sexual abuse on a national scale will ensure the DOC moves to research claims of improper conduct by officers. “We’re in a cultural moment where people are paying attention to this, so we’re hoping they hear visitors when they say they’re being abused,” Fettig said. “Now is the time.” For more information, please visit nycjac.org. If you were harassed while visiting a detainee and want to register a complaint, you are encouraged to contact the city’s Department of Investigations at 212.825.5959 or email complaint@DOI.NYC.GOV. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen #metoo, dicen algunos visitantes de Rikers Island. Un nuevo informe detalla abuso sexual por parte de los oficiales de la correccional durante revisiones ilegales sin ropa, así como otras condiciones problemáticas durante las visitas. En el informe del grupo de defensa Jails Action Coalition (JAC), los visitantes también citaron abuso verbal por parte de los oficiales del Departamento de Correccionales (DOC, por sus siglas en inglés), largos tiempos de espera y un ambiente hostil para las visitas. La coalición JAC incluye a las personas anteriormente encarceladas y actualmente encarceladas, así como a sus familiares y otras personas “que trabajan para promover los derechos humanos, la dignidad y la seguridad de las personas en las cárceles de la ciudad de Nueva York”, según lo describe el grupo. Los invitados a Rikers han dicho que los oficiales son “irrespetuosos [y] groseros” y fomentan “una experiencia muy fría”, haciendo que los visitantes se sientan como presos también, de acuerdo con el informe. “Las visitas continúan siendo desalentadoras, desafiantes y traumáticas para quienes visitan a sus amigos y familiares encarcelados en Rikers”, dijo Laura Fettig, defensora de JAC. Compilado a través de entrevistas y encuestas durante el año pasado con cerca de 100 visitantes que usaron el autobús Q100 en Queens para visitar el complejo carcelario, el informe de JAC fue presentado durante una reunión de la Junta de Correccionales en Manhattan el 9 de enero. Después de proporcionar a los miembros de la junta una copia del informe, miembros de JAC y otros defensores describieron su contenido durante la sección de comentarios públicos en la reunión. Aunque la política del DOC prohíbe que los oficiales de las correccionales realicen revisiones sin ropa a los visitantes, Fettig dijo que los visitantes han informado que les han obligado a desvestirse hasta la ropa interior e incluso a exponer partes del cuerpo, y que han sido tocados de manera inapropiada. Fettig leyó el testimonio en nombre de Kamilah Newton, quien visitó al padre de su hijo mientras estaba detenido en Rikers. “Los oficiales de la correccional me han violado verbalmente, amenazando con poner su mano en mi vagina”, escribió Newton. “Han llegado a exponer mi pecho en un espacio abierto para revisarme. No debería tener que renunciar a mis derechos solo para visitar a alguien”. Al menos 45 mujeres han entablado demandas contra el DOC, acusando a los agentes de inspeccionarlas sin ropa, de acuerdo con el informe. “No hace falta decir que esto debe ser investigado”, dijo Alex Abell del Centro de Justicia Urbana. “Creen que lo que está sucediendo está perfectamente permitido y eso es gran parte del problema”, dijo. Los defensores expresaron su preocupación de que el trato abusivo podría evitar que los neoyorquinos visiten a sus seres queridos en Rikers, ya que se ha demostrado que las visitas a la cárcel reducen las tasas de reincidencia. “Mi padre se sintió tan traumatizado por el proceso que decidió que no volvería a visitar Rikers Island nuevamente”, dijo Umar Ali, un defensor del Centro de Justicia Urbana, quien dijo que visitó por primera vez a un primo en Rikers con su padre a los 16 años. Candie Hailey-Johnson, quien pasó tres años en Rikers, dijo que un oficial del DOC le dijo a su hermana, miembro de la Fuerza Aérea de Estados Unidos, que la “Fuerza Aérea es para cobardes” cuando fue de visita a Rikers. “Después de que la revisaron y llegó conmigo, estaba histérica llorando. Se suponía que este sería un momento especial”, dijo Hailey-Johnson. “Mi hermana sirve al país y [los oficiales del DOC] sirven a la ciudad, por lo que menospreciar su carrera fue terrible”, agregó. Miguel Midrano, defensor de servicios penitenciarios de Servicios Defensores de Brooklyn, dijo que los visitantes no están suficientemente advertidos por adelantado para evitar usar artículos que activen los detectores de metales, lo que lleva a un aumento en el número de revisiones corporales. “El código de vestimenta varía de una instalación a otra, y depende del estado de ánimo del oficial. Es muy irracional e inconsistente en cada visita”, comentó Midrano, explicando que algunas revisiones requieren que los visitantes bajen el cierre de sus pantalones y muestren la ropa interior, y pueden ser “extremadamente degradantes”. Peter Thorne, portavoz del DOC, dijo que las 100 personas encuestadas por JAC representan un tamaño de muestra pequeño, ya que Rikers promedió 1,028 visitantes por día durante los primeros tres meses del actual año fiscal. “El Departamento ha tomado medidas para garantizar que todos los visitantes sean tratados con respeto, ha facilitado que los visitantes presenten quejas y ha instalado cámaras en las áreas de revisión para una mayor transparencia”, dijo Thorne. “Nos tomamos en serio todas las quejas de los visitantes”. El DOC ha dicho que las revisiones a los visitantes son esenciales para evitar que los invitados lleven contrabando adentro. En el año fiscal 2017, 882 armas fueron confiscadas durante estas búsquedas, un aumento brusco de 194 en 2016. Además, los oficiales encontraron drogas de contrabando en 732 visitantes en 2017, frente a 364 en 2016, según DOC. Sin embargo, los defensores sugirieron que el DOC está tan enfocado en prevenir el contrabando que está pasando por alto la posible mala conducta de los oficiales. “La constante contención que necesitamos para proteger al personal y a los visitantes que traen contrabando, frustra el cambio positivo”, escribió Liz Mayers, miembro de JAC, en un testimonio leído por Hailey-Johnson. Fettig dijo que espera que la atención que actualmente se está prestando al abuso sexual a escala nacional asegure que el DOC empiece a investigar las demandas de conducta impropia por parte de los oficiales. “Estamos en un momento cultural donde la gente está prestando atención a esto, así que esperamos que escuchen a los visitantes cuando dicen que están siendo abusados”, dijo Fettig. “Ahora es el momento”. Para obtener más información, visite nycjac.org. Si fue hostigado mientras visitaba a un detenido y desea registrar una queja, comuníquese con el Departamento de Investigaciones de la ciudad al 212.825.5959 o envíe un correo electrónico a complaint@DOI.NYC.GOV.
Roiled at Rikers
Visitors complain of poor treatment, sexual abuse
Agitación en Rikers
Visitantes se quejan de maltrato y abuso sexual
