‎Roiled at Rikers



Visitors complain of poor treatment, sexual abuse



Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

#metoo, say some visitors to Rikers Island.

A new report details sexual abuse by correction officers during unlawful strip searches, as well as other troublesome visiting conditions.

In the report from advocacy group Jails Action Coalition (JAC), visitors also cited verbal abuse by Department of Correction (DOC) officers, long wait times and an unwelcoming visiting environment.

The coalition includes formerly incarcerated and currently incarcerated people as well as their family members and others “working to promote human rights, dignity and safety for people in New York City jails,” as described by the group.

The report noted that guests have said the officers are “disrespect[ful] and rude” and foster “a very cold experience,” making visitors feel like inmates themselves.

“Visits continue to be discouraging, challenging and traumatizing for those visiting their friends and family incarcerated on Rikers,” said JAC advocate Laura Fettig.

Compiled through interviews and surveys during the past year with about 100 visitors using the Q100 bus in Queens to visit the jail complex, the JAC report was unveiled during a meeting of the Board of Corrections in lower Manhattan on January 9. After furnishing board members with a copy of the report, JAC members and other advocates described its contents during the public comment section at the meeting.

Though DOC policy prohibits correction officers from conducting strip searches of visitors, Fettig said visitors have reported being forced to strip down to their undergarments and even expose body parts, and have been inappropriately touched.

Fettig read testimony on behalf of Kamilah Newton, who visited her child’s father while he was detained at Rikers.

“Correction officers have verbally violated me, threatening to put their hand in my vagina,” wrote Newton. “They’ve gone as far as to expose my breast in an open space to search me. I shouldn’t have to give up my rights just to visit someone.”

At least 45 women have filed lawsuits against the DOC, accusing officers of strip-searching them, the report said.

“It goes without saying that this needs to be looked into,” said Alex Abell, a criminal justice advocate with the Urban Justice Center.

Fettig said that many Rikers visitors are unaware that strip searches are against DOC policy.

“They think what’s happening is perfectly allowed, and that’s a big part of the problem,” she said.

Advocates voiced concern that abusive treatment could prevent New Yorkers from visiting loved ones on Rikers, as jail visits have been shown to decrease rates of recidivism.

“My dad felt so traumatized by the process that he decided he wasn’t going to come back to visit Rikers Island again,” said Umar Ali, an advocate with Urban Justice Center, who said he first visited a cousin at Rikers with his father at age 16.

Candie Hailey-Johnson, who spent three years on Rikers, said her sister, a member of the U.S. Air Force, was told by a DOC officer that the “Air Force is for p-ssies” when she came for a Rikers visit.

“After she got searched and came to me, she was hysterical crying. This was supposed to be a special moment,” said Hailey-Johnson.

“My sister serves the country, and [DOC officers] serve the city, so for them to belittle her career was terrible,” she added.

Miguel Medrano, a jail services advocate with Brooklyn Defender Services, said visitors are not sufficiently warned in advance to avoid wearing items that would set off metal detectors, which leads to an increased number of body searches.

“The dress code varies from one facility to another one, and depending on the officer’s mood. It is very irrational and inconsistent on each visit,” remarked Midrano, who said that some searches require visitors to unzip pants and reveal undergarments, and can be “extremely degrading.”

Peter Thorne, a spokesperson for the DOC, said that the 100 people JAC surveyed represented a small sample size, as Rikers averaged 1,028 visitors per day during the first three months of the current fiscal year.

“The Department has taken steps to ensure that all visitors are treated with respect, and we have made it easier for visitors to file complaints and have installed cameras in the search areas for greater transparency,” Thorne said. “We take all visitor complaints seriously.”

The DOC has said that visitor searches are essential to preventing guests from bringing contraband inside.

In the 2017 fiscal year, 882 weapons were confiscated during these searches, up sharply from 194 in 2016. Also, officers found contraband drugs on 732 visitors in 2017, up from 364 in 2016, according to DOC.

However, advocates suggested that the DOC is so focused on preventing contraband that it is overlooking potential misbehavior by officers.

“The constant refrain that we need to protect staff and visitors who bring in contraband thwarts positive change,” wrote JAC member Liz Mayers, in testimony read by Hailey-Johnson.

Fettig said she hoped that the attention currently being paid to sexual abuse on a national scale will ensure the DOC moves to research claims of improper conduct by officers.

“We’re in a cultural moment where people are paying attention to this, so we’re hoping they hear visitors when they say they’re being abused,” Fettig said. “Now is the time.”

For more information, please visit nycjac.org.

If you were harassed while visiting a detainee and want to register a complaint, you are encouraged to contact the city’s Department of Investigations at 212.825.5959 or email complaint@DOI.NYC.GOV.