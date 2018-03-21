Story by Sherry Mazzocchi The resolution was ratified. Community Board 12 had responded to the city’s Inwood rezoning plan with a detailed resolution crafted from input offered by concerned residents at multiple community meetings and public hearings. On Tues., Mar. 20th, during its full Executive Committee meeting, CB12 formally passed the resolution that sought to limit the New York City Economic Development Corporation’s large-scale plan for rezoning great expanses of Inwood that would include high-rise, market-rate apartment buildings. Residents have argued that such buildings would disrupt the current rent-stabilized population and displace several long time small businesses unique to the area. The resolution was passed Tuesday evening at the Campbell Sports Complex on 218th Street by a majority vote with 39 members of the 45-member board present. There were two abstentions. Board Chair Shahabuddeen Ally said the process was different from other rezonings recently undertaken by the city. “Even our strongest objectors and critics ended up thanking us for our ability to listen and to help.” The debate has roiled the community, and the discussions have often been contentious. The unpaid board members—who also live in Northern Manhattan—have listened for months to concerns ranging from reasoned assessments to the occasional rant. There have been a few instances of name-calling, and many more organized disruptions complete with chants and signs. The Board’s wide-ranging resolution had a number of aims. It sought to protect existing businesses, limit the heights of building, create buildings with 100 percent affordable housing and change the city’s definition of what “affordable” means in Inwood. It referenced African American and Native American burial grounds that should be not only be preserved but also memorialized. The resolution found the City’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) lacking in projecting the area’s future infrastructure and institutional needs with the addition of approximately 14,000 new residents. It also called for a separate Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) for the creation a new building that would replace the Inwood Public Library. The vote, held at the Columbia University site, had limited seating. Though several members in the audience live-streamed during the meeting, many had to be turned away as the venue was at capacity just before the meeting began. Several people waited outside to enter, and some erupted in chants of “Let us in” in frustration. Auxiliary police soon lined the entrance. One board member later remarked that while residents were angry they could not attend, there was no “conspiracy” to keep people out. Ally said many considerations, including accessibility, go into selecting sites for meetings. This venue was chosen, he said, because it was in Inwood and had access to microphones and projectors. Unlike previously used venues that are larger, the Columbia University-owned building is also ADA-accessible. It is important to remember that CB12’s vote is only advisory. The next step in the ULURP process is Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer’s vote. Brewer, who has been present at many CB12 hearings, is expected to vote on April 10th. Ally said that the Borough President has been keenly aware of the effort that CB12 has undertaken to date. “I would be surprised if her position is not somewhat close to ours,” he offered. “I think that the difference is her office is in a better position to negotiate with the city after hearing what we’ve said. We set the tone and everyone else gets to build off of that.” Borough President’s vote is also advisory. After her vote, the proposal goes to the 13-member City Planning Commission (CPC), which will also hold public hearings. A ‘No’ vote from the CPC generally terminates the proposal, although the City Council can still review it. The CPC’s vote can also modify the proposal. After that, it is sent to City Council where a subcommittee will review the proposal, and likely also hold hearings. Traditionally, the City Council generally acquiesces to the position taken by the local representative, Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. “The Councilmember ultimately gets to build off of what everyone else has done,” noted Ally. On Wednesday, Rodriguez said the rezoning was a “long and delicate process where we endeavor to achieve the best possible outcome for the entire district, including developing the highest number of affordable housing and commercial space we can get.” He specifically lauded the board’s work. “I thank CB12 for their leadership in this important time in our district’s history and for setting a thoughtful list of recommendations for the rezoning.” Rodríguez, who has an open town hall planned for April 29th, stressed the need for “productive conversation.” “I will meet with different groups, such as Uptown United, and any constituents to make sure their thoughts are part of my discussions with the city.” In its own response to the vote, the NYCEDC released a statement late Tuesday evening. “Over the last three years, we’ve engaged the Inwood community to protect and create affordable housing, deliver waterfront open space, and provide new opportunities for residents and small businesses,” said Stephanie Báez, NYCEDC Vice President of Public Affairs. “We sincerely appreciate the board’s valuable input and commitment, and we will carefully review their recommendations as we continue to advance our number one priority: ensuring that Inwood remains an affordable and attractive neighborhood for working families.” Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez’s town hall is slated to be held on April 29th at 2:30 at the Manhattan Bible Church, located at 401 West 205th Street. The CB12 resolution has passed. For more information, please visit https://council.nyc.gov/district-10/ or call 646.200.2101. Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi La Junta Comunitaria 12 respondió al plan de rezonificación de Inwood de la ciudad con una resolución detallada, elaborada a partir de las aportaciones ofrecidas por los residentes afectados en múltiples reuniones comunitarias y audiencias públicas. El martes 20 de marzo, durante su reunión completa del Comité Ejecutivo, la CB12 aprobó formalmente la resolución que buscaba limitar el plan a gran escala de la Corporación de Desarrollo Económico de la ciudad de Nueva York para rezonificar grandes extensiones de Inwood que incluirían edificios de gran altura, con edificios con apartamentos de tasa de mercado. Los residentes han argumentado que dichos edificios perturbarían a la población actual con renta estabilizada y desplazarían a varios pequeños negocios antiguos, únicos en el área. La resolución fue aprobada el martes por la noche en el Campbell Sports Complex, en la calle 218, por una mayoría de votos con la presencia de 39 miembros de la junta directiva de 45 miembros. Hubo dos abstenciones. El presidente de la Junta, Shahabuddeen Ally, dijo que el proceso fue diferente de otras rezonificaciones emprendidas recientemente por la ciudad. “Incluso nuestros opositores y críticos más fuertes terminaron agradeciéndonos por nuestra capacidad de escuchar y ayudar”. El debate ha agitado a la comunidad, y las discusiones a menudo han sido polémicas. Los miembros de la junta, no remunerados, que también viven en el norte de Manhattan, han escuchado durante meses las inquietudes que van desde evaluaciones razonadas hasta extravagancias ocasionales. Ha habido algunas instancias de insultos y muchas más interrupciones organizadas con cantos y letreros. La amplia resolución de la Junta tuvo varios objetivos. Buscó proteger los negocios existentes, limitar las alturas de las construcciones, crear edificios con viviendas 100 por ciento asequibles y cambiar la definición de la ciudad de lo que significa “asequible” en Inwood. Hizo referencia a cementerios de afroamericanos y nativos americanos que no solo deben conservarse sino también conmemorarse. La resolución encontró que la Declaración de Impacto Ambiental (EIA, por sus siglas en inglés) de la Ciudad no tiene proyecciones sobre la infraestructura futura ni de las necesidades institucionales del área con la adición de aproximadamente 14,000 nuevos residentes. También exigió un Procedimiento de Revisión del Uso Uniforme de la Tierra (ULURP, por sus siglas en inglés) para la creación de un nuevo edificio que reemplazaría la Biblioteca Pública de Inwood. La votación, celebrada en el sitio de la Universidad Columbia, tuvo lugares limitados. Aunque varios miembros de la audiencia transmitieron en vivo durante la reunión, muchos tuvieron que ser rechazados ya que el lugar estaba a plena capacidad justo antes de que comenzara la reunión. Muchas personas esperaron afuera para entrar, y algunas estallaron en cánticos de “déjennos entrar” en la frustración. La policía auxiliar pronto alineó la entrada. Un miembro de la junta comentó más tarde que, si bien los residentes estaban enojados porque no podían entrar, no había una “conspiración” para mantener a la gente afuera. Ally dijo que muchas consideraciones, incluyendo la accesibilidad, entran en la selección de los sitios para las reuniones. Este lugar fue elegido, dijo, porque está en Inwood y tiene acceso a micrófonos y proyectores. A diferencia de los lugares usados anteriormente que son más grandes, el edificio propiedad de la Universidad Columbia también tiene acceso ADA. Es importante recordar que el voto de la CB12 es solo consultivo. El siguiente paso en el proceso ULURP es la votación de la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer. Se espera que Brewer, quien ha estado presente en muchas audiencias CB12, vote el 10 de abril. Ally dijo que la presidenta del condado ha sido muy consciente del esfuerzo que la CB12 ha emprendido hasta la fecha. “Me sorprendería que su posición no fuese cercana a la nuestra”, ofreció. “Creo que la diferencia es que su oficina está en una mejor posición para negociar con la ciudad después de escuchar lo que hemos dicho. Marcamos la pauta y todos los demás pueden construir desde ahí”. El voto de la presidenta del condado también es consultivo. Después de su voto, la propuesta va a la Comisión de Planificación Urbana (CPC, por sus siglas en inglés) de 13 miembros, que también realizará audiencias públicas. Un voto ‘No’ del CPC generalmente termina la propuesta, aunque el Concejo Municipal todavía puede revisarla. El voto del CPC también puede modificar la propuesta. Después de eso, se envía al Concejo Municipal, en donde un subcomité revisará la propuesta y probablemente también lleve a cabo audiencias. Tradicionalmente, el Concejo Municipal acepta la dirección tomada por el representante local; ese es el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, quien también estuvo presente durante la votación. “El concejal finalmente puede construir sobre lo que todos los demás han hecho”, dijo Ally. El miércoles, Rodríguez dijo que la rezonificación es un “proceso largo y delicado en el que nos esforzamos por lograr el mejor resultado posible para todo el distrito, incluido el desarrollo del mayor número de viviendas asequibles y espacio comercial que podamos conseguir”. Específicamente elogió el trabajo de la junta. “Agradezco a la CB12 por su liderazgo en este importante momento en la historia de nuestro distrito y por establecer una lista de recomendaciones para la rezonificación”. Rodríguez, quien tiene una reunión abierta del Ayuntamiento programada para el 29 de abril, enfatizó la necesidad de una “conversación productiva”. “Me reuniré con diferentes grupos, como Uptown United, y con cualquier elector para asegurarme de que sus ideas sean parte de mis conversaciones con la ciudad”. En respuesta a la votación, la NYCEDC emitió un comunicado el martes por la noche. “Durante los últimos tres años, hemos involucrado a la comunidad de Inwood para proteger y crear viviendas asequibles, ofrecer espacios abiertos frente al mar y brindar nuevas oportunidades para residentes y pequeños negocios”, dijo Stephanie Báez, vicepresidenta de asuntos públicos de la NYCEDC. Sinceramente agradecemos la valiosa retroalimentación y compromiso de la junta, y revisaremos cuidadosamente sus recomendaciones mientras continuamos avanzando en nuestra prioridad número uno: asegurar que Inwood siga siendo un vecindario asequible y atractivo para las familias trabajadoras “. El ayuntamiento del concejal Ydanis Rodríguez está programado para celebrarse el 29 de abril a las 2:30 en la Iglesia Bíblica de Manhattan, ubicada en el 401 Oeste de la calle 205. CB12 aprobó la resolución. Para obtener más información, visite https://council.nyc.gov/district-10/ o llame al 646.200.2101.
Rezoning resolution passed by CB12
Resolución de rezonificación aprobada por la CB12
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
The resolution was ratified.
Community Board 12 had responded to the city’s Inwood rezoning plan with a detailed resolution crafted from input offered by concerned residents at multiple community meetings and public hearings.
On Tues., Mar. 20th, during its full Executive Committee meeting, CB12 formally passed the resolution that sought to limit the New York City Economic Development Corporation’s large-scale plan for rezoning great expanses of Inwood that would include high-rise, market-rate apartment buildings. Residents have argued that such buildings would disrupt the current rent-stabilized population and displace several long time small businesses unique to the area.
The resolution was passed Tuesday evening at the Campbell Sports Complex on 218th Street by a majority vote with 39 members of the 45-member board present. There were two abstentions.
Board Chair Shahabuddeen Ally said the process was different from other rezonings recently undertaken by the city. “Even our strongest objectors and critics ended up thanking us for our ability to listen and to help.”
The debate has roiled the community, and the discussions have often been contentious.
The unpaid board members—who also live in Northern Manhattan—have listened for months to concerns ranging from reasoned assessments to the occasional rant. There have been a few instances of name-calling, and many more organized disruptions complete with chants and signs.
The Board’s wide-ranging resolution had a number of aims. It sought to protect existing businesses, limit the heights of building, create buildings with 100 percent affordable housing and change the city’s definition of what “affordable” means in Inwood. It referenced African American and Native American burial grounds that should be not only be preserved but also memorialized. The resolution found the City’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) lacking in projecting the area’s future infrastructure and institutional needs with the addition of approximately 14,000 new residents. It also called for a separate Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) for the creation a new building that would replace the Inwood Public Library.
The vote, held at the Columbia University site, had limited seating. Though several members in the audience live-streamed during the meeting, many had to be turned away as the venue was at capacity just before the meeting began.
Several people waited outside to enter, and some erupted in chants of “Let us in” in frustration. Auxiliary police soon lined the entrance. One board member later remarked that while residents were angry they could not attend, there was no “conspiracy” to keep people out.
Ally said many considerations, including accessibility, go into selecting sites for meetings. This venue was chosen, he said, because it was in Inwood and had access to microphones and projectors. Unlike previously used venues that are larger, the Columbia University-owned building is also ADA-accessible.
It is important to remember that CB12’s vote is only advisory.
The next step in the ULURP process is Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer’s vote. Brewer, who has been present at many CB12 hearings, is expected to vote on April 10th.
Ally said that the Borough President has been keenly aware of the effort that CB12 has undertaken to date.
“I would be surprised if her position is not somewhat close to ours,” he offered. “I think that the difference is her office is in a better position to negotiate with the city after hearing what we’ve said. We set the tone and everyone else gets to build off of that.”
Borough President’s vote is also advisory.
After her vote, the proposal goes to the 13-member City Planning Commission (CPC), which will also hold public hearings. A ‘No’ vote from the CPC generally terminates the proposal, although the City Council can still review it. The CPC’s vote can also modify the proposal.
After that, it is sent to City Council where a subcommittee will review the proposal, and likely also hold hearings. Traditionally, the City Council generally acquiesces to the position taken by the local representative, Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez.
“The Councilmember ultimately gets to build off of what everyone else has done,” noted Ally.
On Wednesday, Rodriguez said the rezoning was a “long and delicate process where we endeavor to achieve the best possible outcome for the entire district, including developing the highest number of affordable housing and commercial space we can get.”
He specifically lauded the board’s work. “I thank CB12 for their leadership in this important time in our district’s history and for setting a thoughtful list of recommendations for the rezoning.”
Rodríguez, who has an open town hall planned for April 29th, stressed the need for “productive conversation.”
“I will meet with different groups, such as Uptown United, and any constituents to make sure their thoughts are part of my discussions with the city.”
In its own response to the vote, the NYCEDC released a statement late Tuesday evening.
“Over the last three years, we’ve engaged the Inwood community to protect and create affordable housing, deliver waterfront open space, and provide new opportunities for residents and small businesses,” said Stephanie Báez, NYCEDC Vice President of Public Affairs. “We sincerely appreciate the board’s valuable input and commitment, and we will carefully review their recommendations as we continue to advance our number one priority: ensuring that Inwood remains an affordable and attractive neighborhood for working families.”
Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez’s town hall is slated to be held on April 29th at 2:30 at the Manhattan Bible Church, located at 401 West 205th Street.
The CB12 resolution has passed.
For more information, please visit https://council.nyc.gov/district-10/ or call 646.200.2101.
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
La Junta Comunitaria 12 respondió al plan de rezonificación de Inwood de la ciudad con una resolución detallada, elaborada a partir de las aportaciones ofrecidas por los residentes afectados en múltiples reuniones comunitarias y audiencias públicas.
El martes 20 de marzo, durante su reunión completa del Comité Ejecutivo, la CB12 aprobó formalmente la resolución que buscaba limitar el plan a gran escala de la Corporación de Desarrollo Económico de la ciudad de Nueva York para rezonificar grandes extensiones de Inwood que incluirían edificios de gran altura, con edificios con apartamentos de tasa de mercado. Los residentes han argumentado que dichos edificios perturbarían a la población actual con renta estabilizada y desplazarían a varios pequeños negocios antiguos, únicos en el área.
La resolución fue aprobada el martes por la noche en el Campbell Sports Complex, en la calle 218, por una mayoría de votos con la presencia de 39 miembros de la junta directiva de 45 miembros. Hubo dos abstenciones.
El presidente de la Junta, Shahabuddeen Ally, dijo que el proceso fue diferente de otras rezonificaciones emprendidas recientemente por la ciudad. “Incluso nuestros opositores y críticos más fuertes terminaron agradeciéndonos por nuestra capacidad de escuchar y ayudar”.
El debate ha agitado a la comunidad, y las discusiones a menudo han sido polémicas.
Los miembros de la junta, no remunerados, que también viven en el norte de Manhattan, han escuchado durante meses las inquietudes que van desde evaluaciones razonadas hasta extravagancias ocasionales. Ha habido algunas instancias de insultos y muchas más interrupciones organizadas con cantos y letreros.
La amplia resolución de la Junta tuvo varios objetivos. Buscó proteger los negocios existentes, limitar las alturas de las construcciones, crear edificios con viviendas 100 por ciento asequibles y cambiar la definición de la ciudad de lo que significa “asequible” en Inwood. Hizo referencia a cementerios de afroamericanos y nativos americanos que no solo deben conservarse sino también conmemorarse. La resolución encontró que la Declaración de Impacto Ambiental (EIA, por sus siglas en inglés) de la Ciudad no tiene proyecciones sobre la infraestructura futura ni de las necesidades institucionales del área con la adición de aproximadamente 14,000 nuevos residentes. También exigió un Procedimiento de Revisión del Uso Uniforme de la Tierra (ULURP, por sus siglas en inglés) para la creación de un nuevo edificio que reemplazaría la Biblioteca Pública de Inwood.
La votación, celebrada en el sitio de la Universidad Columbia, tuvo lugares limitados. Aunque varios miembros de la audiencia transmitieron en vivo durante la reunión, muchos tuvieron que ser rechazados ya que el lugar estaba a plena capacidad justo antes de que comenzara la reunión.
Muchas personas esperaron afuera para entrar, y algunas estallaron en cánticos de “déjennos entrar” en la frustración. La policía auxiliar pronto alineó la entrada. Un miembro de la junta comentó más tarde que, si bien los residentes estaban enojados porque no podían entrar, no había una “conspiración” para mantener a la gente afuera.
Ally dijo que muchas consideraciones, incluyendo la accesibilidad, entran en la selección de los sitios para las reuniones. Este lugar fue elegido, dijo, porque está en Inwood y tiene acceso a micrófonos y proyectores. A diferencia de los lugares usados anteriormente que son más grandes, el edificio propiedad de la Universidad Columbia también tiene acceso ADA.
Es importante recordar que el voto de la CB12 es solo consultivo.
El siguiente paso en el proceso ULURP es la votación de la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer. Se espera que Brewer, quien ha estado presente en muchas audiencias CB12, vote el 10 de abril.
Ally dijo que la presidenta del condado ha sido muy consciente del esfuerzo que la CB12 ha emprendido hasta la fecha.
“Me sorprendería que su posición no fuese cercana a la nuestra”, ofreció. “Creo que la diferencia es que su oficina está en una mejor posición para negociar con la ciudad después de escuchar lo que hemos dicho. Marcamos la pauta y todos los demás pueden construir desde ahí”.
El voto de la presidenta del condado también es consultivo. Después de su voto, la propuesta va a la Comisión de Planificación Urbana (CPC, por sus siglas en inglés) de 13 miembros, que también realizará audiencias públicas. Un voto ‘No’ del CPC generalmente termina la propuesta, aunque el Concejo Municipal todavía puede revisarla. El voto del CPC también puede modificar la propuesta.
Después de eso, se envía al Concejo Municipal, en donde un subcomité revisará la propuesta y probablemente también lleve a cabo audiencias. Tradicionalmente, el Concejo Municipal acepta la dirección tomada por el representante local; ese es el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, quien también estuvo presente durante la votación.
“El concejal finalmente puede construir sobre lo que todos los demás han hecho”, dijo Ally.
El miércoles, Rodríguez dijo que la rezonificación es un “proceso largo y delicado en el que nos esforzamos por lograr el mejor resultado posible para todo el distrito, incluido el desarrollo del mayor número de viviendas asequibles y espacio comercial que podamos conseguir”.
Específicamente elogió el trabajo de la junta. “Agradezco a la CB12 por su liderazgo en este importante momento en la historia de nuestro distrito y por establecer una lista de recomendaciones para la rezonificación”.
Rodríguez, quien tiene una reunión abierta del Ayuntamiento programada para el 29 de abril, enfatizó la necesidad de una “conversación productiva”.
“Me reuniré con diferentes grupos, como Uptown United, y con cualquier elector para asegurarme de que sus ideas sean parte de mis conversaciones con la ciudad”.
En respuesta a la votación, la NYCEDC emitió un comunicado el martes por la noche.
“Durante los últimos tres años, hemos involucrado a la comunidad de Inwood para proteger y crear viviendas asequibles, ofrecer espacios abiertos frente al mar y brindar nuevas oportunidades para residentes y pequeños negocios”, dijo Stephanie Báez, vicepresidenta de asuntos públicos de la NYCEDC. Sinceramente agradecemos la valiosa retroalimentación y compromiso de la junta, y revisaremos cuidadosamente sus recomendaciones mientras continuamos avanzando en nuestra prioridad número uno: asegurar que Inwood siga siendo un vecindario asequible y atractivo para las familias trabajadoras “.
El ayuntamiento del concejal Ydanis Rodríguez está programado para celebrarse el 29 de abril a las 2:30 en la Iglesia Bíblica de Manhattan, ubicada en el 401 Oeste de la calle 205.
CB12 aprobó la resolución.
Para obtener más información, visite https://council.nyc.gov/district-10/ o llame al 646.200.2101.