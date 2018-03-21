‎Rezoning resolution passed by CB12



Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Community Board 12 had responded to the city’s Inwood rezoning plan with a detailed resolution crafted from input offered by concerned residents at multiple community meetings and public hearings.

On Tues., Mar. 20th, during its full Executive Committee meeting, CB12 formally passed the resolution that sought to limit the New York City Economic Development Corporation’s large-scale plan for rezoning great expanses of Inwood that would include high-rise, market-rate apartment buildings. Residents have argued that such buildings would disrupt the current rent-stabilized population and displace several long time small businesses unique to the area.

The resolution was passed Tuesday evening at the Campbell Sports Complex on 218th Street by a majority vote with 39 members of the 45-member board present. There were two abstentions.

Board Chair Shahabuddeen Ally said the process was different from other rezonings recently undertaken by the city. “Even our strongest objectors and critics ended up thanking us for our ability to listen and to help.”

The debate has roiled the community, and the discussions have often been contentious.

The unpaid board members—who also live in Northern Manhattan—have listened for months to concerns ranging from reasoned assessments to the occasional rant. There have been a few instances of name-calling, and many more organized disruptions complete with chants and signs.

The Board’s wide-ranging resolution had a number of aims. It sought to protect existing businesses, limit the heights of building, create buildings with 100 percent affordable housing and change the city’s definition of what “affordable” means in Inwood. It referenced African American and Native American burial grounds that should be not only be preserved but also memorialized. The resolution found the City’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) lacking in projecting the area’s future infrastructure and institutional needs with the addition of approximately 14,000 new residents. It also called for a separate Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) for the creation a new building that would replace the Inwood Public Library.

The vote, held at the Columbia University site, had limited seating. Though several members in the audience live-streamed during the meeting, many had to be turned away as the venue was at capacity just before the meeting began.

Several people waited outside to enter, and some erupted in chants of “Let us in” in frustration. Auxiliary police soon lined the entrance. One board member later remarked that while residents were angry they could not attend, there was no “conspiracy” to keep people out.‎

Ally said many considerations, including accessibility, go into selecting sites for meetings. This venue was chosen, he said, because it was in Inwood and had access to microphones and projectors. Unlike previously used venues that are larger, the Columbia University-owned building is also ADA-accessible.

It is important to remember that CB12’s vote is only advisory.

The next step in the ULURP process is Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer’s vote. Brewer, who has been present at many CB12 hearings, is expected to vote on April 10th.

Ally said that the Borough President has been keenly aware of the effort that CB12 has undertaken to date.

“I would be surprised if her position is not somewhat close to ours,” he offered. “I think that the difference is her office is in a better position to negotiate with the city after hearing what we’ve said. We set the tone and everyone else gets to build off of that.”

Borough President’s vote is also advisory.

After her vote, the proposal goes to the 13-member City Planning Commission (CPC), which will also hold public hearings. A ‘No’ vote from the CPC generally terminates the proposal, although the City Council can still review it. The CPC’s vote can also modify the proposal.

After that, it is sent to City Council where a subcommittee will review the proposal, and likely also hold hearings. Traditionally, the City Council generally acquiesces to the position taken by the local representative, Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez.

“The Councilmember ultimately gets to build off of what everyone else has done,” noted Ally.

On Wednesday, Rodriguez said the rezoning was a “long and delicate process where we endeavor to achieve the best possible outcome for the entire district, including developing the highest number of affordable housing and commercial space we can get.”

He specifically lauded the board’s work. “I thank CB12 for their leadership in this important time in our district’s history and for setting a thoughtful list of recommendations for the rezoning.”

Rodríguez, who has an open town hall planned for April 29th, stressed the need for “productive conversation.”

“I will meet with different groups, such as Uptown United, and any constituents to make sure their thoughts are part of my discussions with the city.”

In its own response to the vote, the NYCEDC released a statement late Tuesday evening.

“Over the last three years, we’ve engaged the Inwood community to protect and create affordable housing, deliver waterfront open space, and provide new opportunities for residents and small businesses,” said Stephanie Báez, NYCEDC Vice President of Public Affairs. “We sincerely appreciate the board’s valuable input and commitment, and we will carefully review their recommendations as we continue to advance our number one priority: ensuring that Inwood remains an affordable and attractive neighborhood for working families.”

Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez’s town hall is slated to be held on April 29th at 2:30 at the Manhattan Bible Church, located at 401 West 205th Street.

For more information, please visit https://council.nyc.gov/district-10/ or call 646.200.2101.