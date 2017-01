‎No pie need apply

CUMC celebrates milestone year with cake

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Any way you sliced it, it was a sweet story – and a dentist’s dream.

To mark a series of landmark anniversaries on its campus this year, Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) kicked off 2017 with a “Cake-Off” event, held at The Armory in Washington Heights on January 10.

Local bakeries were commissioned to bake a cake for each of the four CUMC schools, which are all observing a major milestone in 2017.

For the College of Physicians and Surgeons, celebrating its 250th anniversary, Harlem bakery Make My Cake created an elaborate carrot cake featuring a stairway, a collection of figures depicting the medical profession, and replicas of medical textbooks.

Inwood confection shop Tonnie’s Minis baked a cake for the School of Nursing, which is marking its 125th year. The cake was designed in the shape of the school’s new building, slated to open later in 2017, and included a replica of the George Washington Bridge.

The College of Dental Medicine, founded 100 years ago, had its cake crafted by Bizcocho de Colores in Inwood. The cake featured electric lighting and depicted patients visiting the dentist.

CHOCnyc of Inwood provided a cake for the 95-year-old Mailman School of Public Health that boasted an oversized chocolate globe. A “Big Apple,” created out of blown sugar, was nestled inside of the globe.

CHOCnyc Pastry Chef and co-owner Jemal Edwards said he worked closely with Mailman School officials on the concept for the dessert.

“Global health was the theme they wanted to portray, so I knew that the globe had to be the essential part of it,” explained Edwards, who noted that his cake took 8 to 10 hours to complete.

“I wasn’t happy with the first one I made, so I actually scrapped that and completely started over,” he said.

A fifth cake, representing the entire CUMC campus, was made by Carrot Top Pastries.

Dr. Lee Goldman, Dean of the College of Physicians, said the event was an appropriate way to recognize the achievements of CUMC schools as well as relationships to the surrounding neighborhood.

“These schools have been a part of the community for a long time,” remarked Goldman. “Not a lot of things last for 250 years.”

Goldman noted that in addition to the lengthy history of the campus, CUMC recently unveiled the Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center and would soon dedicate a new nursing building.

“Our oldest buildings go back to the 1920’s, and, our most recent building was finished less than a year ago,” Goldman said. “And I expect that 250 years from now, there will be a bunch of new buildings we’ll be celebrating, too.”

A panel featuring Community Board 12 Chair Shah Ally, Coogan’s Restaurant General Manager Dania Morel Zapata and Community Member Maria Luna, judged the cakes based on appearance, taste, and best representation of the school’s mission. ‎The United Palace of Cultural Arts’ Executive Director Mike Fitelson served as the event emcee.

The judges selected Make My Cake as the contest winner.

Make My Cake co-owner Aliyyah Baylor said her cake’s components were made over the course of four days, with several bakers putting in long hours to complete it.

“Every part of this cake is edible, even the books,” she said. “We wanted to do something unique that depicted the history of the school.”

“A lot of dedication and love went into making this,” added Aliyyah’s mother and bakery co-owner JoAnn Baylor. “We didn’t get much sleep the past few days.”

In addition to the judge’s decision, attendees were able to sample the cakes, and then cast a vote for their own favorite.

The winner of the popular vote, tallied the following day, was Bizcocho de Colores, according to a CUMC spokesperson.

Gluten-free and vegan sweets were also offered.

Attendee Princess N. Swan, a researcher in CUMC’s Department of Medicine, remarked that the “Cake-Off” was a unique event for the medical center.

“The campus is so big and spread out, that we don’t always get the different schools together like this,” she said. “This is a great idea, and a lot of fun.”

For more information, please visit www.cumc.columbia.edu.