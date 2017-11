‎New Standard of Style

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

The do’s are diversifying.

New legislation intended to give minority hairdressers a greater voice in the professional standards of their industry has been signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Hairdressing Diversity Law will ensure that training curriculums for a state cosmetology license reflect ethnic and cultural practices, and will create an advisory committee to establish new standards for licensing.

“Now, they have to appoint someone to the committee with expertise in dealing with ethnic hair,” said State Senator Marisol Alcántara, who sponsored the bill. She said the law will require cosmetology training to be inclusive of different hair types, including Latina, African-American, and Asian hair.

“This is an opportunity to give salon workers a voice in whatever curriculum the state sets,” Alcántara said.

“This legislation is very important because we have such a high population of immigrant and Latina women in the beauty industry,” Quenia Abreu, President of the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce (NYWCC). “Not only Latina women, but also Asian women are very prominent in the industry. These people need to be represented, and that’s what New York City is all about.”

Alcántara explained the new law during a ceremony for graduates of NYWCC’s cosmetology program. At the event, held on November 1 at the Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center, 19 participants were presented with a certificate qualifying them to work as a hairdresser in New York State, following completion of a four-week training program.

“New Yorkers’ hair comes in all shapes and sizes,” said Alcántara. “It’s past time the state standards for cosmetology reflected this reality. I hope more local salon workers will feel that they have a voice in state government and in the regulations that govern their daily work.”

Indira Feliz, Program Coordinator for NYWCC’s cosmetology licensing program, said the new law would give professionals a better opportunity to work in different communities, and offer ethnic hairdressers a bigger role in shaping training for the industry.

“It will have a positive effect for all of them,” Feliz said.

Alcántara said the legislation could also help ethnic salon owners create more jobs.

“These are business owners, they hire people. They rent spaces, they pay real estate taxes,” she said. “It’s a great way for us to keep small businesses in our district.”

For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2pwWAdn or call 212.544.0173.

‎Hair it Is

‎The law has three sections.

First, it includes ethnic and cultural training in the guidelines for acquiring a cosmetology license.

Second, it establishes a nine-member advisory committee to create the standards for the new examination. Anyone interested in applying as a member for the advisory committee should reach out to Sen. Alcántara’s office at 212.544.0173.

Third, the new legislation requires that the new standards created be inclusive of all the diverse kinds of hair of New York residents, including Latina, African-American, and Asian hair. This is intended to give minority hairdressers a greater voice in the professional standards of their industry.