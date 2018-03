‎“More abuse, more beatings, more hiding”

An Online Onus

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

More than 7,000 ads involving prostitution were posted in December 2017 on just one website – Backpage – in the borough of Manhattan alone.

Advocates and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. are calling on the U.S. Senate to pass a bill that would allow prosecution of websites such as Backpage that facilitate sex trafficking.

Known as Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act/Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (FOSTA-SESTA), the bill would establish criminal and civil liability for websites that aid sex trafficking.

Introduced by Ohio Senator Rob Portman in August 2017, the bill was passed by the House of Representatives on February 27 and now awaits action from the Senate.

Vance said the fight against online prostitution and sex trafficking is difficult because District Attorneys can successfully prosecute traffickers, however they “cannot touch the websites” that publish and profit from the online ads.

“The law precludes us from taking action against what are essentially online open-air bazaars,” Vance said at a press conference on March 14. In addition to Backpage, he also referenced websites like Craigslist, Cityvibe, ECCI and Escorts in College, which are known to run ads for escorts and prostitutes.

Since 2012, the Manhattan DA’s office has indicted 43 sex trafficking cases, all of which of which included online advertisements.

Vance recalled the case of Michael Lamb, a sex trafficker who placed ads involving prostitution on numerous websites. Convicted in June 2017 of operating a sex trafficking and prostitution ring in New York and New Jersey, Lamb is now serving 16 to 18 years in prison.

Vance said the websites Lamb used raked in substantial revenue from the ads.

“While Mr. Lamb has been held accountable now by our justice system, the websites he used to facilitate these crimes have been operating without consequences whatsoever,” Vance said.

The FOSTA-SESTA bill would allow criminal penalties of up to 25 years in prison, Vance said, as well as civil penalties.‎

Vance and advocates said the Communications Decency Act (CDA), passed in 1996, generally protects Internet platforms from legal responsibility for acts their committed by their users.

“If a victim sues a website alleging they were involved in a crime, they have to prove that the website knowingly facilitated that crime,” said Mary Mazzio, Director and Producer of I Am Jane Doe, a documentary about online sex trafficking victims. “It’s a very, very high standard.”

If passed, FOSTA-SESTA would amend the CDA to carve out an exception for trafficking.

“The reality is, if the websites are criminally complicit, you should no longer be shielded by an outdated Internet freedom law,” said Mazzio.

Melanie Thompson, a survivor of online sex trafficking who has become an activist and writer, said she was forced into prostitution, and “sold and raped repeatedly” through ads her pimp placed on various websites.

‎“Online platforms made my agony faster and easier,” she remarked. “It meant more rapes, more abuse, more beatings, and more hiding in the shadows.”

“We must not forget that the internet serves as the platform for exploitation of the most vulnerable women and girls without their consent, and without their control,” she added.

Thompson said she had sought to bring legal action against websites her pimp used, but was unable to because of the CDA.

“Sex trafficking is a brutal form of gender violence and one that targets the most vulnerable people in our communities – young women and girls of color, immigrant women and girls, transgender women and girls, homeless youth, children in foster care,” said Judge Judy Harris Kluger, Executive Director of Sanctuary for Families. “Online websites that knowingly market women and children for sexual exploitation and abuse must be held accountable and FOSTA-SESTA would accomplish that urgent goal.”

On March 15, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Senators would begin debating the bill that day, and would likely vote on the issue in the following weeks.

“America’s children should not be sold, online or anywhere else,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “America’s families should not be victimized by such evil, and America’s laws should not be misused to protect those who perpetrate these crimes.”