‎Fix the Rent Laws

By Ava Farkas

Since the city announced plans to re-zone our community, State Senator Marisol Alcántara has been one of the few elected officials to voice concerns.

In a recent interview with City Limits, she talked about how vulnerable the immigrant community is to rising rents and pushed the city to make new buildings 100% affordable. Yet in the same interview, she showed lukewarm support for three rent reform bills that could be a lifeline for working class and immigrant tenants if the rezoning happens. While Sen. Alcántara has no actual decision-making power over the rezoning, she does have power to pass these pro-tenant bills in the State Senate where they are stuck after passing the assembly last year. ‎

The Real Rent Reform Campaign is calling on the State Senate to pass three bills that will fix some of the major structural causes at the heart of New York City’s housing crisis.

S.3482 will end vacancy decontrol, which allows landlords to remove apartments from rent stabilization once they are able to charge $2,700 per month.

S.1593 will take away a landlord’s ability to increase the rent of a rent regulated apartment by 20% upon vacancy. Housing justice advocates refer to this allowance as the “eviction bonus” because it creates an incentive for landlords to harass and displace tenants.

The third bill, S.6527 will end the “preferential rent scam,” which gives landlords the ability to offer tenants a low initial rent, while they reserve the right to massively increase the rent upon lease renewal, often to push tenants out of apartments in rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods.

Sen. Alcántara is a member of the Independent Democratic Conference (IDC), led by State Senator Jeff Klein of the Bronx and Westchester County, a staunch ally of the real estate industry. Sen. Klein entered into a power sharing agreement with the State Republicans that gives him the ability to get these bills passed. Sadly, he has chosen to listen to real estate lobbyists and obstruct the bills’ passage, and Sen. Alcántara has refused to call him out despite pleas from advocates and constituents.

In the City Limits‎ article, she implied that the preferential rent bill is hindered by a lack of Democratic co-sponsors. She used another bill she is the lead sponsor on as a point of comparison, incorrectly claiming that while her “Card Check Neutrality” bill has 20 co-sponsors, the preferential rent bill only has 6. But a recent check of the State Senate website revealed that in reality, both bills have the nearly the same amount of sponsors: 15 and 14 respectively.

Her constituents are clamoring for her to take action.

Fifty tenant leaders showed up at her office to deliver 900 postcards from people in her district at a Christmas-themed caroling event after she cancelled a meeting with us twice.

We are calling on her to make these bills an IDC budget priority and see to it that they are passed. On Martin Luther King Day, forty tenant leaders fanned out across Inwood, knocking on doors of prime voters in election districts won by Sen. Alcántara, and we will continue educating voters on these issues until the Senator delivers.

In Inwood today there are 9,122 households with a preferential rent lease – 27.2% of all rent regulated apts. If the rezoning passes this summer, you can bet that these will be the first group of our neighbors to see their rents rise by astronomical amounts. If Sen. Alcántara means what she says about protecting her community from displacement, she can pass these bills to ensure that rents remain affordable.

The question is, will she do it?

Ava Farkas is the Executive Director of the Met Council on Housing‎.