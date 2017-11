‎Boards Up in El Barrio

Skate park unveiled in Thomas Jefferson Park

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Boards are officially welcome in El Barrio, which now has its very own skate park.

On Wed., Nov. 8, the city cut the ribbon on a skate park in Thomas Jefferson Park in East Harlem.

The long-delayed project was designed to give skateboard enthusiasts of all skill levels a designated place to practice and enjoy, NYC Parks officials said. It features a reinforced concrete surface with skate components for use with inline skates, skateboards, bikes and scooters.‎

Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who represents East Harlem, contributed $650,000 to the project.

She was joined by NYC Parks Manhattan Borough Commissioner William Castro, community members and local skaters for the ribbon-cutting.

“My interest in funding this came from the young people themselves saying this is what they wanted, and that they needed spaces where they could exercise but also come together and socialize,” Mark-Viverito explained.

“This is the kind of stuff that makes a community stronger,” she said.

Community members said the skate park would prevent kids from having to use parking lots or empty basketball courts, or seeking out skate parks in other areas of the city.

“Now our skaters don’t have to travel way downtown or way across town. They could walk to where they want to be, in a skate park that was built for them,” remarked Community Board 11 Chair Diane Collier.

“[They] don’t have to find the nearest curb to grind on. They can come to the skate park,” added Deputy Manhattan Borough President Matthew Washington.

Mark-Viverito said the project had been discussed for as many as 10 years, as local youth had long sought a dedicated skateboard space at Thomas Jefferson Park.

“It is the largest playground and park in this community, and so it really is a center of activity for families and children and community members,” she said.

Construction on the Thomas Jefferson Park Skate Park began in March 2017.

In addition to the skate park, NYC Parks also rehabilitated nearby basketball courts and chain link fencing. The project also received $80,000 in funding from the Mayor’s Office.

“The really great thing about all these activities, is that skate parks are really a place for community,” said Ray Méndez, co-founder of Go! Sports, an organization that promotes skateboarding throughout the city.

“People do come from far and wide here to convene, and not only to exercise their sport but to engage each other and engage in their community,” he said.

Castro said the design of the skate park was assisted by young people who attended Community Board 11 Parks Committee meetings.

“These parks are built not only because the community asks for them, but also because the community gives us a lot of input on what to do and how to do it when we design them,” said Castro.

“Basically, East Harlem had a say in designing this park,” Collier said.

Thomas Jefferson Park is located along First Avenue, between 111‎th and 114th Streets. The skate park can be found near 114th Street.

Washington, an East Harlem native, said he had fond memories of playing at Thomas Jefferson Park as a child.

“This is such a special park for East Harlem,” he said. “When you think about the number of skateboarders and rollerbladers, this is just great to let the kids in this community know we want to make sure you have access to opportunities to have fun in a safe space, and a space that belongs to them.”

‎For more information, please visit www.nycgovparks.org.